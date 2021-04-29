Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

