Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.80

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €73.80 ($86.82) and traded as high as €86.70 ($102.00). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €86.21 ($101.42), with a volume of 642,305 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMW shares. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

