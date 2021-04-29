Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$698,775.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 3,327,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$698,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,759,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,309,542.04.

Graeme O'neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Graeme O’neill sold 1,850,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$388,500.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

CVE BHS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.24. 731,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,546. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$40.61 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

