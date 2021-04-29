BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,060. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BBQ alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

BBQ opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. BBQ has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter. BBQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.