BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ANSYS by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $375.40 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.53 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

