BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 794 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

NYSE:HUM opened at $438.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.73. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.77 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

