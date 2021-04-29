BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,950 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

