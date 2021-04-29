BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

