BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

