BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,653 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

