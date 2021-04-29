BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 701 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of AON by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $240.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

