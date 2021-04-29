BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $270,868,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

