BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

