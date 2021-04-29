BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,796 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.