BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

