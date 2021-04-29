BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $405.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

