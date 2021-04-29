BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.