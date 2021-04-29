BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of AON by 297.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of AON stock opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $240.02. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

