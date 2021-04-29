BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $28,215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,419 shares of company stock worth $1,201,796. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

