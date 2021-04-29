BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $15,065,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.35.

Shares of ORLY opened at $528.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $539.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.