BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $72,825,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

