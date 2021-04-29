BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 276,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 62,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

