BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

