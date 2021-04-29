BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Invests $3.28 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000.

VBK opened at $291.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.84 and its 200 day moving average is $266.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

