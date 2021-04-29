BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $868.79 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $766.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

