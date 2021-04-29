BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $186.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $189.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

