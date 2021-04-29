BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $270,868,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

