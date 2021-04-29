BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,357 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

