BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 31,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 54,778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SEI Investments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

