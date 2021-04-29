BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.54 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

