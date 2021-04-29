BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 823 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS stock opened at $336.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $264.73 and a one year high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

