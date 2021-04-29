BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.34 billion-$24.03 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.49. 17,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,410. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.94.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.