BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.34 billion-$24.03 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.94.

BCE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. BCE has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

