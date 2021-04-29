Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.12. 1,350,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,600,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.