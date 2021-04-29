Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BECN opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

