Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Major Shareholder Purchases $30,001,013.53 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

