Bean Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $920,143.76 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $920,143.76 and approximately $68.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,141,042,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

