Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Beazer Homes USA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000- EPS.

Shares of BZH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 544,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,581. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $681.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

