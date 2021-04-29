Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:BZH traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 544,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,581. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. The firm has a market cap of $681.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

