Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

