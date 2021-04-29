Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,716.25

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,716.25 or 0.03223616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $123.57 million and $21.57 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00052275 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.00325134 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030536 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.