Beer Money Price Hits $0.0110 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Beer Money has a market cap of $326,471.47 and approximately $9,752.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00067337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00818344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,625,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

