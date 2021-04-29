Beldex Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. Beldex has a total market cap of $62.09 million and approximately $68,834.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

