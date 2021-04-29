Beldex Trading Up 12% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Beldex has a total market cap of $63.09 million and $17,672.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

