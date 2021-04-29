BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.54 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.