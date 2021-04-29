Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,582.90 ($46.81).
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
BWY opened at GBX 3,635 ($47.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,510.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,019.24.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Recommended Story: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.