Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,582.90 ($46.81).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY opened at GBX 3,635 ($47.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,510.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,019.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.