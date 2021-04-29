Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Up to $30.18

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $32.32. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,615.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 1,680 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,355.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

