Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,769,000.

BATS NOBL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $89.47. 364,155 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

