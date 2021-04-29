Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $62.96. 53,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

