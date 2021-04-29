Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.06 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 721.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.76 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,052,059 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

